Marine natural products as drugs for humans

Excerpt from the lecture: The interconnection of nature and health
What is behind the statement that everything is interconnected? Since we humans have been moving further and further away from nature, an increase in civilization diseases can be seen at the same time. But what influence do plants, animals or nature in general have on our (epi)genetics and what disturbs this "Cycle of health“? This lecture I have dedicated to the influence of diverse environmental factors (such as pesticides, geoengineering, wind turbines, biodiversity loss), as epigenetic factors, on our health. Also those that are naturally present and part of the "Cycle of health“.
References/slides as download: https://t.me/drheidiwichmann/11927
https://dieter-broers-science.com/aktuelles/
