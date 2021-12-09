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Lynn Channel Dec 09, 2021
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10 views • December 09, 2021
Napapanahon na siguro para magdasal at humingi ng tulong sa mga Dyos na pinaniniwalaan nyo, na matuldukan na itong pahirap sa mundo… Pls watch my special guest who is a Christian and an ex-military from Florida talk about this at iba pang mahahalagang updates na dapat nyong malaman…At pls “share if you care”, maraming salamat po.🙏😘
https://www.facebook.com/lynn.agno.9/videos/1093752718122366/?d=n
https://www.facebook.com/lynn.agno.9/videos/1093752718122366/?d=n
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