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What's Next in Ottawa? Is There Any Hope Left?
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10 views • February 19, 2022
If you have been following the happenings in Ottawa, Canada, you are aware that the situation has rapidly changed today. Yes, it got ugly and there was a death reported.
The question we all have is what is going to happen next? Is there still any hope left?
I think there is reason to be hopeful!
The question we all have is what is going to happen next? Is there still any hope left?
I think there is reason to be hopeful!
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