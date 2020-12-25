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Elizabeth "the Bummer" Warren Preaches Victimhood for all, and Government Reliance
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22 views • December 25, 2020
Elizabeth Warren wants you to be a victim and feel disempowered so she can solve all your problems with a larger government.
# ElizabethWarren #victimhood #identitypolitics
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# ElizabethWarren #victimhood #identitypolitics
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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