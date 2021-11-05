The DEVOLUTION SERIES: The DIA & the DEFECTOR ~ Part II

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"The Devolution Series" outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.
SEE PART I - How Did We Get Here?
https://www.brighteon.com/776bf923-ea2d-425c-9eab-aee0f2a66188
SEE PART III: The Continuity of Operations and Government
https://www.brighteon.com/e28d537d-ad45-44c3-b4d7-3160cb7aca89
Produced by Mr Truth Bomb
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Source Articles Material links:
Part 1 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Part 2 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Part 3 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3
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