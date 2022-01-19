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AbraCaDaBra - How it works
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132 views • January 19, 2022
Abracadabra is 5 syllables and out of synch with your heart beat, thus for a fraction of a second you subconsciousness cuts off that unbalanced input which is out of time with your heart beat. This gives a magician a fraction of a second to fool you. Learn more at www.NoVax.Life
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