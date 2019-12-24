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Mairead Maguire on the freedom to know accepting on Julian Assange's behalf (MIRRORED)
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114 views • December 24, 2019
Mairead Maguire on the freedom to know accepting on Julian Assange's behalf (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Fibonacci Sunflower at:-
https://youtu.be/h__u-hMmGvA
Julian Assange awarded 2019 Galizia Prize for Journalists, Whistleblowers & Defenders of the Right to Information with two other winners.
The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Mairead Maguire, appears at 3:55 minutes.
https://www.guengl.eu/assange-montarjemi-rui-pinto-win-gue-ngl-whistleblower-prize/
Category
People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Fibonacci Sunflower at:-
https://youtu.be/h__u-hMmGvA
Julian Assange awarded 2019 Galizia Prize for Journalists, Whistleblowers & Defenders of the Right to Information with two other winners.
The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Mairead Maguire, appears at 3:55 minutes.
https://www.guengl.eu/assange-montarjemi-rui-pinto-win-gue-ngl-whistleblower-prize/
Category
People & Blogs
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