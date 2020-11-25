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How Big Oil Conquered the World by James Corbett
Truth Ark
Truth Ark
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62 views • November 25, 2020
How Big Oil Conquered the World by James Corbett.

Please find more information about James Corbett here -
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://www.corbettreport.com
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport

This upload is to be used to mirror and amplify the message of James Corbett.

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The truth is here.

Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.

If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.

This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.

If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.

Find us at -
truthark.org
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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