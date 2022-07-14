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Dr. Joseph Mercola - Difficult Times Ahead, Breaking Free from the System & Becoming Self-Sufficient
High Hopes
High Hopes
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Maria Zeee


Dr. Joseph Mercola joins us for an in depth discussion on the importance in needing to become self-sufficient, completely breaking free from the systems the globalists have created and the reality of the difficult times ahead.


We discuss how to prepare for upcoming food shortages, how to take control of your health, and more.


Dr. Mercola can be found via his website and Substack:


https://www.mercola.com/

https://takecontrol.substack.com/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WUUFGLFXH45R6


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household head to Survival Supplies Australia via our affiliate link:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


If you are in the United States, visit Heaven's Harvest:


https://heavensharvest.com/


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c4bfx-dr.-joseph-mercola-difficult-times-ahead-breaking-free-from-the-system-and-.html


Keywords
healthpreppingself-sufficientsurvivalglobalistsfood shortagesbreaking freedr joseph mercolamaria zee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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