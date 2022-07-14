Dr. Joseph Mercola - Difficult Times Ahead, Breaking Free from the System & Becoming Self-Sufficient

Maria Zeee





Dr. Joseph Mercola joins us for an in depth discussion on the importance in needing to become self-sufficient, completely breaking free from the systems the globalists have created and the reality of the difficult times ahead.





We discuss how to prepare for upcoming food shortages, how to take control of your health, and more.





Dr. Mercola can be found via his website and Substack:





https://www.mercola.com/

https://takecontrol.substack.com/





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