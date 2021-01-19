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Is the USA prophesied to be destroyed by 2028?
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23 views • January 19, 2021
Are there prophetic reasons to believe that the USA will not last two complete presidential terms? Yes. There is a tradition attributed to the Hebrew prophet Elijah that humanity had 6,000 years to live before being replaced by God's Kingdom. There are scriptures, writings in the Talmud, early Christian teachings that support this. Also, even certain Hindu writings support it. Here is a summary of ten items to consider:
1. If as the School of Elijah taught, that God inspired Elijah to state that the world as we have known it would last 6,000 years, to be followed by a thousand year sabbatical time, which Jewish tradition (Talmud, Tractate Sanhedrin [97a]) and early Christian traditions records (e.g. Irenaeus, a hearer of Polycarp. Adversus haereses, Book V, Chapter 30:4), then we are getting close to the end of that time.
2. And if, consistent with scriptures in both the Old and New Testaments, we can apply the concept that a thousand years is as a day to God (Psalm 90:4; 2 Peter 3:8).
3. And if, as generally understood in the Church of God that Jesus was killed and resurrected no later than the Spring of 31 A.D. on Passover.
4. And if we can presume that the "last days" of a 7,000 year prophetic week began AFTER the middle day (day 4), then the last days prior to the "sabbatical" time, which some would refer to as the millennial Kingdom of God would last two thousand years.
5. And if when Peter referred to being in the last days (Acts 2:17-18) and since Hebrews 1:1-12 teaches that “God ... has in these last days spoken to us by His Son.”
6. Then adding 2,000 years to a period of time leads to the end of the 6,000 years no later than 2031 (and it could be earlier than that).
7. Since the Great Tribulation is expected to start 3 1/2 years prior to that (cf. Revelation 12:14; 13:5) subtracting 3 1/2 years from the Spring of 2031 would be late in 2027.
8. Understand that the U.S.A. is prophesied to be taken over near the rise of the Beast and start of the Great Tribulation (cf. Daniel 11:39; Jeremiah 30:7; Matthew 24:21-22).
9. Therefore, since the end of two full U.S.A. presidential terms would end in January of 2029, these prophetic understandings point to the end of the U.S.A. prior to two full presidential terms.
10. This is also consistent with certain Hindu and Roman Catholic prophetic writings as well.
This video gives more details and quotes which point to the destruction of the United States of America by 2028.
Here is a link to an article of related interest titled "Does God Have a 6,000 Year Plan? What Year Does the 6,000 Years End?": https://www.cogwriter.com/six_thousand_year_plan_6000.htm
Here is a link to another related article of interest titled "USA in Prophecy: The Strongest Fortresses": https://www.cogwriter.com/usa-strongest-fortresses.htm
1. If as the School of Elijah taught, that God inspired Elijah to state that the world as we have known it would last 6,000 years, to be followed by a thousand year sabbatical time, which Jewish tradition (Talmud, Tractate Sanhedrin [97a]) and early Christian traditions records (e.g. Irenaeus, a hearer of Polycarp. Adversus haereses, Book V, Chapter 30:4), then we are getting close to the end of that time.
2. And if, consistent with scriptures in both the Old and New Testaments, we can apply the concept that a thousand years is as a day to God (Psalm 90:4; 2 Peter 3:8).
3. And if, as generally understood in the Church of God that Jesus was killed and resurrected no later than the Spring of 31 A.D. on Passover.
4. And if we can presume that the "last days" of a 7,000 year prophetic week began AFTER the middle day (day 4), then the last days prior to the "sabbatical" time, which some would refer to as the millennial Kingdom of God would last two thousand years.
5. And if when Peter referred to being in the last days (Acts 2:17-18) and since Hebrews 1:1-12 teaches that “God ... has in these last days spoken to us by His Son.”
6. Then adding 2,000 years to a period of time leads to the end of the 6,000 years no later than 2031 (and it could be earlier than that).
7. Since the Great Tribulation is expected to start 3 1/2 years prior to that (cf. Revelation 12:14; 13:5) subtracting 3 1/2 years from the Spring of 2031 would be late in 2027.
8. Understand that the U.S.A. is prophesied to be taken over near the rise of the Beast and start of the Great Tribulation (cf. Daniel 11:39; Jeremiah 30:7; Matthew 24:21-22).
9. Therefore, since the end of two full U.S.A. presidential terms would end in January of 2029, these prophetic understandings point to the end of the U.S.A. prior to two full presidential terms.
10. This is also consistent with certain Hindu and Roman Catholic prophetic writings as well.
This video gives more details and quotes which point to the destruction of the United States of America by 2028.
Here is a link to an article of related interest titled "Does God Have a 6,000 Year Plan? What Year Does the 6,000 Years End?": https://www.cogwriter.com/six_thousand_year_plan_6000.htm
Here is a link to another related article of interest titled "USA in Prophecy: The Strongest Fortresses": https://www.cogwriter.com/usa-strongest-fortresses.htm
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