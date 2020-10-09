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The David Knight Show (9October20 Full Show)
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72 views • October 09, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:21 Day 207 of the “Cold War”
— 00:08:07 WHO’s own figures prove “pandemic” is no worse than flu. Da Numbaz….
— 00:14:54 Why a test that doesn’t measure quantity is BS, not science
— 00:17:36 CDC doesn’t have ANY virus to send? What does THAT tell us?
— 00:25:28 New England Journal of Medicine talked about how to mandate vaccines w/o due process in June and this week the imperative of getting rid of Trump. Turns out they have connections to the Chinese government
— 00:42:52 Microsoft partner Citrix pushes chip implant to work by 2035 (a “labor market advantage”)
— 00:47:18 Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari.com, the push for a cashless society and transhumanism — how they’re connected and what you can do to protect against them
— 01:14:44 Was there a plot to kidnap Whitmer or is it an FBI setup for political purposes?
— 01:38:56 Richard Procter, BathroomEconomics.com, does the Constitution allow packing of the Supreme Court, packing of the Senate?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:21 Day 207 of the “Cold War”
— 00:08:07 WHO’s own figures prove “pandemic” is no worse than flu. Da Numbaz….
— 00:14:54 Why a test that doesn’t measure quantity is BS, not science
— 00:17:36 CDC doesn’t have ANY virus to send? What does THAT tell us?
— 00:25:28 New England Journal of Medicine talked about how to mandate vaccines w/o due process in June and this week the imperative of getting rid of Trump. Turns out they have connections to the Chinese government
— 00:42:52 Microsoft partner Citrix pushes chip implant to work by 2035 (a “labor market advantage”)
— 00:47:18 Catherine Austin Fitts, Solari.com, the push for a cashless society and transhumanism — how they’re connected and what you can do to protect against them
— 01:14:44 Was there a plot to kidnap Whitmer or is it an FBI setup for political purposes?
— 01:38:56 Richard Procter, BathroomEconomics.com, does the Constitution allow packing of the Supreme Court, packing of the Senate?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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