This is My Method for Flipping A Garden Bed in FULL | Tilthing, Amending, Composting, Seeding

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#resilience #garden #bedprep #spring
This is my FULL PROCESS for turning a bed over from over-wintered cover crop to freshly seeded high rotation crop:
1. Turn under cover crop and remove any lingering root systems on surface
2. Amend (given in video) and till in a couple of inches deep
3. Level bed surface and remake edges of bed
4. Draw lines according to seed specifications
5. Seed and cover
6. Cover bed with protective fabric/netting (optional)
Everyone has their own way of prepping a bed but it's extremely contextual! I only have 600 sq ft to play with, so I have to sow relatively high turnover crops (short days to maturity - DTM.) Because of this, I am taxing the soil and pulling a lot out of it. My usual, generic bed prep:
1. Fertilizer (mild, slow release) 5-3-3
2. Calcium (usually alkalizing agent as well)
3. Long term phosphorus (rock phosphate)
4. Trace mineral source (usually potassium too)
5. Layer of compost to add organic matter (carbon)
These are different based off of what I've had in the beds and what I'm putting in the beds. There are some that don't get a ton of light so never get any heavy summer fruiting crops and don't need as much nitrogen or alkalizing agent.
This bed is baby root vegetables and spring greens, so not heavy feeders and I skipped the trace mineral source (because I ran out)and put less fertilizer on than I usually do. We should have greens in three weeks!
Seeds used in this video:
Champion Radish: https://bit.ly/2Opu9Mc
Purple Top White Globe Turnip: https://bit.ly/3e77m2x
Mizuna: https://bit.ly/2OsD0wn
Happy Growing!
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