© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov Conducts a Test Firing of Zircon Missile in the Barents Sea. 052822.
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • May 28, 2022
Frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov conducts a test firing of Zircon missile in the Barents Sea
◽️ The lead frigate of project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, today conducted firing of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a sea target located in the White Sea from the waters of the Barents Sea.
◽️ Missile firing was conducted as part of a test of new weapons.
◽️ According to objective control data, the hypersonic Zircon cruise missile successfully hit a sea target located at a distance of about 1,000 km. The hypersonic missile's flight met the specified parameters.
◽️ The lead frigate of project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, today conducted firing of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a sea target located in the White Sea from the waters of the Barents Sea.
◽️ Missile firing was conducted as part of a test of new weapons.
◽️ According to objective control data, the hypersonic Zircon cruise missile successfully hit a sea target located at a distance of about 1,000 km. The hypersonic missile's flight met the specified parameters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.