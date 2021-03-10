© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google Searches Now Care if You're Black or White
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • March 10, 2021
SJW's have infiltrated Google search, giving the Woke narrative to various searches including differentials in narrative for searches for "white men" and "black men."
As a shareholder, I don't believe that they are maximizing the value of Google shares, and those in charge of the algorithm should be fired. Also, it's time to switch your search engine to one that doesn't possess massive amounts of ideology infused into it, so try DuckDuckGo.
#SJW #google #googlesearch
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
As a shareholder, I don't believe that they are maximizing the value of Google shares, and those in charge of the algorithm should be fired. Also, it's time to switch your search engine to one that doesn't possess massive amounts of ideology infused into it, so try DuckDuckGo.
#SJW #google #googlesearch
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.