You Are Murdering People; You Have A Lot Of Blood On Your Hands

You [as a doctor] have the availability to do your due diligence just as I’ve done mine

Dr. James Thorp responds to NZ Government advisor Dr. Turner who has been pushing these experimental injections on pregnant women

The vaccines are extraordinarily dangerous.

Your proponents are pushing a vaccine that’s responsible for killing and injuring hundreds of millions of people

You’re pushing this vaccine in pregnancy. This breaks every single scientific protocol that the world has ever known

You never use an investigational substance in pregnancy

I will remind you that you are doing exactly what the physicians following orders in the 3rd Reich did and you are responsible for killing a lot of people





Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk