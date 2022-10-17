You Are Murdering People; You Have A Lot Of Blood On Your Hands

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You [as a doctor] have the availability to do your due diligence just as I’ve done mine
Dr. James Thorp responds to NZ Government advisor Dr. Turner who has been pushing these experimental injections on pregnant women
The vaccines are extraordinarily dangerous.
Your proponents are pushing a vaccine that’s responsible for killing and injuring hundreds of millions of people
You’re pushing this vaccine in pregnancy. This breaks every single scientific protocol that the world has ever known
You never use an investigational substance in pregnancy
I will remind you that you are doing exactly what the physicians following orders in the 3rd Reich did and you are responsible for killing a lot of people
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk