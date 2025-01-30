IT IS ALL LIES AND CORRUPTION | 1-30-2025

Show #2335





Show Notes:





Men should be dangerous and good: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sFmbiJtIScA

Matthew 11:12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2011%3A12&version=KJV

Democrats have changed tune on immigration: https://www.facebook.com/reel/379863055148507

NGO's react to Trump's Stop-Work orders: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1884339632210600161.html

Ivermectin Lies: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDm32H4xKAy/

Covid Statistics: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230960720975459&set=a.2092526866721

Immunization Schedule: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

Politicians who too money from Pharmaceutical companies: https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary?cycle=All&ind=H04&recipdetail=M&sortorder=U

Bob Menendez speaks after receiving 11 year sentence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFHtzfYjhuM

15M Deaths and 60M Disabled from Vax: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDXBvQJNXG1/

Isaiah 9:6-7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%209%3A6-7&version=KJV

Bill Dunfee document: https://files.catbox.moe/c2owwp.pdf





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop