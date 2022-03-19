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Devolution Part 7 - Foreign Interference, Patel Patriot, 3 Aug 2021
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31 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 7 - 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 3 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-7
Patrick Gunnels starts reading at 0:00:33.
"On September 12, 2018, President Trump issued Executive Order 13848: Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election. Here is a brief description of the Executive Order:
"E.O. 13848 (i) Introduces broad sanctions with respect to targeted persons determined to have interfered with a U.S. election directly or indirectly.
(ii) Introduces a specific analysis and reporting process to identify foreign interference with U.S. election as well as the foreign persons responsible for it;
(iii) Requests recommendations for the President, including remedial measures and whether additional sanctions against targeted foreign persons may be appropriate."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-7
Patrick Gunnels starts reading at 0:00:33.
"On September 12, 2018, President Trump issued Executive Order 13848: Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election. Here is a brief description of the Executive Order:
"E.O. 13848 (i) Introduces broad sanctions with respect to targeted persons determined to have interfered with a U.S. election directly or indirectly.
(ii) Introduces a specific analysis and reporting process to identify foreign interference with U.S. election as well as the foreign persons responsible for it;
(iii) Requests recommendations for the President, including remedial measures and whether additional sanctions against targeted foreign persons may be appropriate."
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