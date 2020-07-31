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BREAKING -The 100 Day Siege Begins!
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93 views • July 31, 2020
The attempted Marxist take-down of America continues. This video contains a discussion of their future actions. "The undercover insider just recorded Sunrise Movement’s announcement for a nationwide “100 Day Siege” escalating civil unrest leading up until election day.
"According to organizers, “We need to prepare for this new terrain: cops enforcing domestic property disturbances more aggressively than political office sit in’s and brutality by federal officers in cities across the country.” "
This is not a drill.
Millennial Millie's UTube Channel - She's an excellent investigative reporter; support her channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/MillennialMillie/videos
"According to organizers, “We need to prepare for this new terrain: cops enforcing domestic property disturbances more aggressively than political office sit in’s and brutality by federal officers in cities across the country.” "
This is not a drill.
Millennial Millie's UTube Channel - She's an excellent investigative reporter; support her channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/MillennialMillie/videos
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