Protecting Free Speech for Counselors and Clients - Dr. Rob Otto - Freedom Alive® Ep162

States are now passing laws which prohibit minors struggling with gender confusion from receiving voluntary counseling. Dr. Rob Otto is a marriage and family therapist in Boca Raton, Florida. On this episode, Dr. Otto discusses how tying the hands of counselors is not in the best interest of children.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Oct 5, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm