JORDAN THREATENS WAR !!

Anything that would lead to a mass or short term displacement of Palestinians in Gaza will be seen as a red line and a declaration of a state of war, Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.