Protein- Do You Really Need It?

This video discusses the critical importance of good quality protein and what can go wrong in your body when you don’t have enough of it. We go over the components of proteins- amino acids- and their function in your body and how they affect your health. Your heart, your muscles, your immune system and many other body systems cannot function optimally without amino acids. There are 21different amino acids in the human body and nine of them are considered "essential'. This means your body cannot make manufacture them and you have to get them from food or nutritional supplements. How do you know which ones you need to make sure you are getting in your diet? How do you make sure you have the correct balance of these amino acids in your body? And what foods have which amino acid profiles? That's what you will learn about!