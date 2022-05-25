EMF Hazards and Non-Tinfoil Thoughts on EMFS with Nick Pineault | Conners Clinic Live #29

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Nick “The EMF Guy” Pineault (*like the wine*) is the #1 bestselling author of "𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘰𝘯-𝘛𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘎𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘌𝘔𝘍𝘴" and an advocate for safe technologies.
He is also the host of the EMF Hazards Summit (going live tomorrow!) Register for free at https://www.connersclinic.com/emfhazards
He has become a leading voice on the topic of electromagnetic pollution and how it affects our health.
Visit https://www.connersclinic.com/29 for more information!