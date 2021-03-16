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Taurus TX22 G3C Raging Hunter
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102 views • March 16, 2021
While attending the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase I was able to spend a little time looking at some cool products from Rossi & Taurus including the Raging Hunter revolver as well as the G3C and TX22 handguns.
00:00 Intro
00:40 Rossi Lever Action
01:27 Rossi Pump Action
02:11 Taurus TX22 Competition
03:23 Taurus G3C
04:30 Taurus Raging Hunter
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
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00:00 Intro
00:40 Rossi Lever Action
01:27 Rossi Pump Action
02:11 Taurus TX22 Competition
03:23 Taurus G3C
04:30 Taurus Raging Hunter
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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