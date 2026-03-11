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IRON BEAM DEFENSE SYSTEM
vjaytv
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Iron Beam is a high-energy laser air defense system, also known as a directed-energy weapon. It uses a powerful laser (around 100 kW class) to intercept and destroy short-range threats such as rockets, artillery shells, mortar bombs, and drones—including swarms—at the speed of light.The system focuses an intense beam on the target, rapidly heating it to cause structural failure or detonation, typically within seconds. It offers pinpoint accuracy over ranges from a few hundred meters to several kilometers (up to about 10 km in some configurations).Key advantages include:Near-zero cost per shot (often cents to a few dollars, compared to tens of thousands for traditional missile interceptors).
Effectively unlimited "magazine" — as long as electrical power is available, it can fire repeatedly without reloading.
Instant engagement with no flight time delay.
Minimal collateral damage and silent operation.

Mounted on mobile platforms (ground-based trailers, vehicles, or naval variants), it complements existing multi-layered air defense networks by handling low-cost, high-volume threats that are uneconomical for missile-based systems.Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it represents a major advancement in cost-effective, precision defense against aerial threats, with variants including mobile, naval, and higher-power models in progress.



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