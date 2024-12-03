BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
59 views • 4 months ago

💰 Your Money Is Your Power: Stop Feeding the System

Want to make a real difference? Start with where you spend your money. Every dollar you spend supports an agenda—whether it’s empowering local businesses or fueling massive corporations like Amazon and Walmart. The big players rely on us to keep them thriving while starving out small businesses, the backbone of our communities.

Here’s the reality: spending $1 locally keeps 68 cents in your community. Spending that same dollar with a corporate giant sends it away, consolidating power and wealth into fewer hands. By choosing to shop small, especially this holiday season, you’re taking a stand against the centralization of power and protecting our future.

It’s time to make conscious choices. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more about how to protect yourself, your family, and your community. 🌱

#SupportLocal #SpendSmarter #EconomicFreedom #StopAmazon #ShopLocal #ProtectYourFuture #EmpowerCommunities #HolidayShopping #MichaelGibsonAlliance

