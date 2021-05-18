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Gekkie Albert van Egdom is weer eens te laat zijn bed uit.
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30 views • May 18, 2021
Gekkie Albert komt erachter dat het stadhuis 'al' om 12.30 uur sluit. Misschien had Albert eens lekker fris wat vroeger uit zijn bed kunnen komen?
Gekkie Albert vindt het ook leuk om zendmasten te filmen, vanwege 5G, koekoek!
Gekkie Albert vindt het ook leuk om zendmasten te filmen, vanwege 5G, koekoek!
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