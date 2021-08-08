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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 3) What are the 4 pillars to build an Assembly? - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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31 views • August 08, 2021
Q: What are the 4 pillars to build an Assembly? The Assembly in Cali will be fully assembled and fully seeded when the 4 basic pillars are partially populated but operating. The pillars are: 1) The General Assembly, 2) The Business Assembly, 3) The Militia Assembly, and 4) The Jural Assembly running at least one fully staffed court. You will be organizing an American version of California Stat of State. The counties are forming the National Soil jurisdiction, that is the Union State. Therefore, the State function at the International level. For Jural pdf Book and MP3 https://filedn.com/ltdSmra57VKJLMahruqsHEp/Obelievers/Private_Library/TASA/JAHB%20mp3s/ For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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