While You Live In Belief Systems Based On What You Where Told The Government Keeps Going To Work On R&D, Building Industry With Standardization/Policies Marketshare And Deployments! IT'S BUSINESS!
Nonvaxer420
207 followers
207 followers
99 views • 4 months ago

Canada is leading international efforts at IEC to investigate research and emerging market trends, and propose a roadmap for standardization in the area. IEC established the Standardization Evaluation Group (SEG) 12 on Biodigital convergence based on the work of Kristel Van der Elst, Director General of Policy Horizons Canada, and member of the IEC Market Strategy Board responsible for identifying technological trends and market needs in the IEC fields of activity. Policy Horizons Canada spearheads Canada’s strategic foresight work on biodigital convergence.

Standardization Evaluation Groups at IEC are responsible for evaluating the need to establish a committee or pursue other standards-related activities in the field. SEGs are made up of global sector experts within and outside the IEC community.

https://scc-ccn.ca/resources/news/canada-forefront-exploring-biodigital-convergence

.

European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork


"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

.

.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Scalable+Localization-enabled+In-body+Terahertz+Nanonetwork&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

They just keep going to Work!



IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-digital Convergence (IEC/ISO JSyC BDC

https://www.iec.ch/ords/f?p=103:194:4040788397769::::FSP_ORG_ID,FSP_LANG_ID:49793,25

.

CHINA: SMB gets progress report on bio-digital convergence work


"Bio-digital convergence is a vast, multidisciplinary field, covering everything from biomaterials to human augmentation" https://en.cnis.ac.cn/xwdt/bzhdt/202212/t20221231_54463.shtml

.

.

https://www.google.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+iec+standards&sca_esv=28f75805e8b7cfed&sxsrf=ADLYWILFVUxVGtluwj2ENY1TS12lg-bsbA%3A1735187151176&source=hp&ei=z9psZ8jNCMzIptQPyY2xiQg&oq=biod&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIEYmlvZCoCCAAyDBAjGIAEGBMYJxiKBTIMECMYgAQYExgnGIoFMgoQIxiABBgnGIoFMg0QLhiABBhDGOUEGIoFMgoQABiABBhDGIoFMg4QLhiABBixAxjHARivATIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBTIFEAAYgARIkyVQ6gxYxRRwAXgAkAEAmAF8oAHMA6oBAzAuNLgBAcgBAPgBAZgCBaACkQSoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIEECMYJ8ICDRAuGIAEGEMY1AIYigXCAhEQLhiABBixAxjRAxiDARjHAcICDhAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGIoFwgIQEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiDARiKBcICChAuGIAEGEMYigXCAg0QABiABBixAxhDGIoFmAMe8QUYxF_ZwutpNpIHAzEuNKAH3S0&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

"The biodigital convergence describes the intersection, and in some cases merging, of biological and digital technologies.

Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19"

.

"The term bio-digital convergence denotes the convergence of engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology and cognitive science" https://www.google.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+iec+standards&sca_esv=28f75805e8b7cfed&sxsrf=ADLYWILFVUxVGtluwj2ENY1TS12lg-bsbA%3A1735187151176&source=hp&ei=z9psZ8jNCMzIptQPyY2xiQg&oq=biod&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIEYmlvZCoCCAAyDBAjGIAEGBMYJxiKBTIMECMYgAQYExgnGIoFMgoQIxiABBgnGIoFMg0QLhiABBhDGOUEGIoFMgoQABiABBhDGIoFMg4QLhiABBixAxjHARivATIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBTIFEAAYgARIkyVQ6gxYxRRwAXgAkAEAmAF8oAHMA6oBAzAuNLgBAcgBAPgBAZgCBaACkQSoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIEECMYJ8ICDRAuGIAEGEMY1AIYigXCAhEQLhiABBixAxjRAxiDARjHAcICDhAAGIAEGLEDGIMBGIoFwgIQEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiDARiKBcICChAuGIAEGEMYigXCAg0QABiABBixAxhDGIoFmAMe8QUYxF_ZwutpNpIHAzEuNKAH3S0&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Indigenous perspectives on the biodigital convergence - Keith Williams, Suzanne Brant, 2022 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748

Keywords
trump20242030covid
