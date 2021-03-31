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The Coming Cashless Society?
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32 views • March 31, 2021
In late 2018 I produced a video on the "Coming Cashless Society." This was before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the talk of the "Social Credit Score" system in America that would track everything we do(be it good or bad). There's much more talk, as well, of micro chipping people for a cashless society controlled by the government. Could these things happen in the US? And, how the Christian Bible warned of a soon coming economic system in order to buy and sell.
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