Russia's Kamikaze Drones
The Kokoda Kid
78 Subscribers
110 views
Published 13 hours ago

A visit to the Russian front lines with independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster, as Russian soldiers prepare a drone for an attack on Ukraine positions.

Video Sourced From:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Video Creation:

Patrick Lancaster - Independent Journalist

Closing theme music:

'Imminent Threat' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Patrick Lancaster or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce sat16:34

Keywords
russiadronesukraineukraine russia warrussian droneskamikaze drones

