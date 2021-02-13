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Is 5G a Conspiracy? - Update
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32 views • February 13, 2021
crusader4Hymn Livestreamed on 2/11/21
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast on JoshWhoTV.com
TOPIC: Is 5G a Conspiracy? - Update
*Tags - #5G #TheGreatReset #COVID-19 #Transhumanism #Pharamaggedon
Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy?
Doc Version:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1n4bXmKerVCrQx10CbuNDR6OuT-CD1115XCG5ZYt-ElU/edit?usp=sharing
Slide Version:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19kKsmGCBEKrDB0iKdaSh4SWoW2yR5XRAUQQTXixaX8s/edit?usp=sharing
Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels
Conspiracy Theories: 5G IS UNSAFE!
Children’s Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org/?s=5G
*FOCUS article on COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robert-kenney-jr-instagram-removal-account/
Past Broadcasts:
Part#4 - Geoengineering Watch: https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/36323
Part#5 - Natural News: https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/36324
Part#6b - Children’s Health Defense (2nd half): https://www.joshwhotv.com/
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast on JoshWhoTV.com
TOPIC: Is 5G a Conspiracy? - Update
*Tags - #5G #TheGreatReset #COVID-19 #Transhumanism #Pharamaggedon
Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy?
Doc Version:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1n4bXmKerVCrQx10CbuNDR6OuT-CD1115XCG5ZYt-ElU/edit?usp=sharing
Slide Version:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19kKsmGCBEKrDB0iKdaSh4SWoW2yR5XRAUQQTXixaX8s/edit?usp=sharing
Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels
Conspiracy Theories: 5G IS UNSAFE!
Children’s Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org/?s=5G
*FOCUS article on COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robert-kenney-jr-instagram-removal-account/
Past Broadcasts:
Part#4 - Geoengineering Watch: https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/36323
Part#5 - Natural News: https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/36324
Part#6b - Children’s Health Defense (2nd half): https://www.joshwhotv.com/
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