Blaze TV Reporter Who Exposed Texas High School Protecting 'Pedophiles' Joins Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to expose state sponsored child grooming and protection for 'pedophiles.'
Get Breaking Alerts! Text: 'NEWS' To: (833) 637-1776
**Support Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/crypto/
📰 Breaking News: https://www.infowars.com/breaking-news/
🇺🇸 Save Infowars: https://www.givesendgo.com/G2CK4
** https://gettr.com/user/alexjones
** https://gettr.com/user/infowars
http://freeworldnews.tv/
http://europe.infowars.com
** ‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones>> https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/alex-jones-war-dvd