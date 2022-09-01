Blaze TV Reporter Who Exposed Texas High School Protecting 'Pedophiles' Joins Infowars

Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to expose state sponsored child grooming and protection for 'pedophiles.'

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