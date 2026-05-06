ZOG : Trump’s new Iran negotiator is Israel lobbyist who has denounced negotiations with Iran

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Trump’s new Iran negotiator is Israel lobbyist who has denounced negotiations with Iran
Tapped to advise "Special Envoy for Peace Missions" Steve Witkoff, Nick Stewart previously condemned dealing with any of Iran’s elected leaders
Source @The Grayzone
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