中共调查委员会说：”美国养老金投资中共 国有企业的事情，美国人知道吗..？”
Miles Guo first alerted the world that the CCP steals US pension funds, leaving Americans in dire straits ! Absolutely Mind-Blowing😱! Let Miles speak freely, let the truth be heard!" #FreeMilesGuo
