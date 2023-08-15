Russian missiles hit targets in Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Dnepropetrovsk, Lutsk, Lvov and Smela, Cherkasy region.

The probable targets of nighttime missile strikes in Lutsk and Smela (Cherkasy region) were the Lutsk repair plant and an enterprise for the repair of power plants for diesel locomotives and electric locomotives.

At the Lutsk plant, aircraft engines were repaired and aircraft components were produced.

Both enterprises received regular orders from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

-

Consequences of the massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine at night, according to Ukranian sources:

🚀 Lvov region: Many missiles have been shot down, but there is an arrival in Lvov - Mayor Sadovy.

🏭 Volyn region: An industrial enterprise was hit in Lutsk - Mayor Polishchuk.

🏭 Dnepropetrovsk region: Arrival at one of the enterprises. Preliminarily, one injured.

-

Took them (Ukraine) about two hours to run Photoshop, here are the results.

At least this time it's not "everything shot down"

In total, launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded:

4 X-22;

20 X-101/X-555;

4 Kalibrs.



