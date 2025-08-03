Eating During the Civilization Shift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270
Dental Solutions
REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION
https://alfavedic.com/civilization
The critical connection between mental well-being and how modern diets, chemicals, and GMOs disrupt the gut biome with organs like the stomach and liver are extensions of the brain, influencing emotions and instincts. How to source high-quality beef, utilizing every part of the animal, and the importance of fats and oils for brain function, especially in prepping for challenging times the next societal shift.
** Live Radio Show **
🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST (Thursday Nights 10-12 PM E.S.T)
rumble.com/c/CivilizationCycle
🔎SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes Civilizationcycle.com
** Civilization Cycle Podcast **
🎧 Libsyn: adapt2030.libsyn.com
🎧iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/adapt2030
🎧Civilization Cycle Podcast Channel
/ @civilizationcyclepodcast