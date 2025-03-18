BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GA;ACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE & THE NEW WORLD!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! In this OTW Radio show I discuss my 10th Annual Galactic Wisdom Conference with some of the world's best psychics, spiritual healers, film directors, Out of this World mystics, and time travelers on making this world a better & happier place!  See:  www.galacticwisdomconference.com  The Conference will be held on April 26/27, 2025 -- cost is only $40 for up to 20 hours of presentations!  I hope you can all attend!  The Conference will be by Zoom so you can listen anywhere in the world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted, OTW Radio tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com [email protected]

