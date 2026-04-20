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South Beirut Lebanon - Drive During Ceasefire Current Situation 4-18-26
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South Beirut Lebanon - Drive During Ceasefire Current Situation 4-18-26


من شوارع لبنان


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWPfNkOza70&t


في هذا الفيديو، من قلب الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، ننقل لكم مشاهد حية ومباشرة في أولى الساعات والأيام التي تلت إعلان وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان ..

​جولة ميدانية بين الشوارع التي شهدت الكثير، نرصد فيها حجم الدمار وصمود الأبنية والناس.

سترون في هذا التقرير كيف بدأت الحياة تعود تدريجياً، وحركة الناس والآليات التي تعمل على فتح الطرقات وإزالة الركام، في مشهد يمزج بين ألم الفقد وعزيمة البقاء ..

​هذا الفيديو ليس مجرد توثيق للمكان، بل هو رسالة لكل من يريد رؤية الواقع كما هو على الأرض، بعيداً عن شاشات الأخبار الرسمية.


In this video, from the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut, we convey to you vivid and direct scenes in the first hours and days after the announcement of the ceasefire in Lebanon ..

​A field tour among the streets that have witnessed a lot, in which we observe the scale of destruction and the resilience of buildings and people.

In this report, you will see how life gradually began to return, the movement of people and the mechanisms that work to open roads and remove rubble, in a scene that mixes the pain of loss and the determination to survive ..

​This video is not just a documentation of the place, it is a message for everyone who wants to see reality as it is on the ground, away from official news screens.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonbeiruttehranforeignpolicyisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarisraelgazawarfreepalestineaipeciranprotestsisraellebanonwar
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