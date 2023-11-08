Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 8, 2023 - SEVEN INSPIRING characteristics of self-mastery for surviving the End Times that are now upon us

0:00 Intro

10:14 Self-mastery

1:21:55 Interview with Jeffrey Prather





- Prepare for a multi-year world war, with a supply chain collapse and HARD TIMES

- Those who survive it will demonstrate 7 key traits / habits

- Discernment means rejecting fake news or people who lead you to violence or self-harm actions

- You must master your own emotional state and avoid being neurologically HIJACKED

- A sense of self-worth allows you to stand firm against the insanity of the herd / mob

- Prepare to ENDURE many years of derision from small-minded people who cannot think beyond the ordinary

- Recognize your life has a DIVINE PURPOSE and that your faith will be repeatedly challenged

- Self-sufficiency means much more than preparedness: It's a mindset of solving problems with innovation

- RESILIENCE means recognizing that failure is part of the process of success, and bouncing back with a new solution

- People who lack these traits will likely not survive the next decade

- You don't have to MASTER every area, but work to improve each day, consistently





