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Viktor Orban: "As We Beat the Soviet Empire, We'll Beat Soros' Empire" [Chinese subtitle] 匈牙利總理奧班誓言對抗索羅斯帝國
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0 view • July 23, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Viktor Orban: "As We Beat the Soviet Empire, We'll Beat Soros' Empire"〉，頻道「Dr. Steve Turley」，2018年1月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0pY0NHgC2E
原影片出處：〈Viktor Orban: "As We Beat the Soviet Empire, We'll Beat Soros' Empire"〉，頻道「Dr. Steve Turley」，2018年1月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0pY0NHgC2E
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