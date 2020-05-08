THE FALSE CHURCH & DISPENSATIONALISM OR SCOFIELD'S ZIONISM

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this has been the current mindset of the false church for a hundred years except for just a few. check out Chuck Baldwin, he's a great one to set you straight.
or check out some of my journal entries with articles by "Luke1433" from a few years ago: https://www.deviantart.com/jiangweisen/journal/from-luke-on-daniel-9-27-663625981