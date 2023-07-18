Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miami is the envy of the entire world: Mayor Francis Suarez
channel image
NewsClips
3699 Subscribers
13 views
Published Tuesday

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, R-Fla., breaks down his Messi soccer tickets bid to gain donors on 'Your World.'

Keywords
current eventsmiamienvy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket