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University of Hawaii Employee on Unpaid Leave Bullhorns School Administrators Over Dishonest Vax Mandates
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0 view • January 08, 2022
Shawn Richey has worked at University of Hawaii for four years and has obtained natural immunity from Covid. But that wasn't good enough for administrators who despite evidence and affidavit from Mr. Richey have put him on unpaid leave and are about to fire him.
Shawn Richey's GoFundMe page:
https://gofund.me/6408da9a
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#UniversityOfHawaii #Discrimination #Whistleblower
Shawn Richey's GoFundMe page:
https://gofund.me/6408da9a
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#UniversityOfHawaii #Discrimination #Whistleblower
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