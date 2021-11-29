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Passing the mic to the people on the ground - the voice of Sydney
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30 views • November 29, 2021
Positive vibes today with the people, for the people, by the people. Check out this 40 minutes worth of interviews with regular Aussie heroes who hail from all corners of NSW, all nationalities and religions. A beautiful display of unity and Aussie Spirit! Go Sydney! 100% another WIN to the people! Vote in the comments below on your favorite Sydney protest Character? Jab-man was a cracker!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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