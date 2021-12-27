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World’s First DNA Covid Vaccine Preparing Rollout
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62 views • December 27, 2021
With the ongoing push for universal vaccines, including for both Covid-19 and influenza, we now have new, "next-generation" DNA vaccine candidates that are being tested all throughout the world. In August of 2021, India became the world's first in producing the only needle-free Covid-19 vaccine, with U.S. based Inovio on it's way with their very own needle-free delivery system. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)
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