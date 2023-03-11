Riddles in Stone: The Secret Architecture of Washington D.C.
This documentary explores the highly controversial subject of the design of America's capital. Was the city built to reflect the majesty of America's newfound freedom? Or the hidden agenda of secret societies? With every major cornerstone laid by Freemasons, was the city built in a Masonic pattern?
