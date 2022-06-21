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Guest: Matthew Ehret Topic: “Transforming Useless Eaters into Useful Creators” where we can debunk the myth of overpopulation.
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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31 views • June 21, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 21, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Matthew Ehret

https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/

Topic: “Transforming Useless Eaters into Useful Creators”where we can debunk the myth of overpopulation.


Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of theRising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series“The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - most recent - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny.”


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress


www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/


Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
current eventsraceclosedeconomicsdepopulationclassuseless eatersuseless creatorsopen-system
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