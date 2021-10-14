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The REAL Chris Sky (The one you DONT know!)
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221 views • October 14, 2021
Source videos:
TURTLE ISLAND CANADA , MAY 21, 2021, CHRIS SKY (SACCOCCIA), ROB CARBONE, JUSTIN TRUDEAU,MORE TO COME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1duD1jt7lEqc/
The Real CH#*$ $k¥ allegedly leading the freedom fighters into a ditch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1le2klF3JCw
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
TURTLE ISLAND CANADA , MAY 21, 2021, CHRIS SKY (SACCOCCIA), ROB CARBONE, JUSTIN TRUDEAU,MORE TO COME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1duD1jt7lEqc/
The Real CH#*$ $k¥ allegedly leading the freedom fighters into a ditch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1le2klF3JCw
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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