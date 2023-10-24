THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Tuesday 10/24/23 • Plan to Evacuate Hundreds of Thousands of Americans From Middle East

WW3 WATCH: DOD READIES PLAN TO EVACUATE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS FROM MIDDLE EAST, BRACES FOR “WORST CASE SCENARIO”“The administration is very, very, very worried that this thing is going to get out of hand.”

Intelligence monitor warns: The White House has ordered the Department of Defense to begin preparing contingency plans for a “worst case scenario” in the middle east which could require the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of US nationals from the region with significant concern for the roughly 600,000 Americans in Lebanon and Israel.





