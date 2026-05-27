💣‘Absolutely no ceasefire’: Israel ramps up military assault on Lebanon - Sharif Abdel Kouddous, journalist

💣 ‘Absolutely no ceasefire’: Israel ramps up military assault on Lebanon – journalist



After Netanyahu authorized even more intensive strikes, just overnight, Israel has carried out more than 100 airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, says independent journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous.



🪖🇮🇱 He notes that the Israeli army has begun mobilizing troops to intensify its ground assault even further on Lebanon.



However, on the ground, “Hezbollah has been engaging in fierce resistance and kind of wreaking havoc on Israeli ground troops,” he notes.



Primarily, this is being done by using new fiber optic drones that Israeli troops “have no way of intercepting.”

Adding:

Vegas biolab probe takes strange turn as federal charges against key suspect dropped



Ori Solomon, the Israeli property manager linked to an illegal biolab discovered inside a short-term rental home in East Las Vegas, is no longer facing federal charges.



🙅 They were dropped “without prejudice,” meaning they could potentially be refiled later.



The case stems from a joint local and federal investigation into an illegal biological lab operating out of a house near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.



⚛️ The lab reportedly contained suspected biological materials tied to HIV, dengue fever, and other hazardous agents, alongside laboratory equipment recovered by investigators.



Solomon was arrested after authorities searched his residence in January 2026 and found multiple firearms. As an Israeli citizen in the US on a non-immigrant visa, he was legally prohibited from possessing weapons, federal prosecutors said.



Despite the dismissal of the federal firearms case, Solomon still faces a Clark County criminal charge tied to the improper disposal of hazardous waste. He is expected back in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 4.